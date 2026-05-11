DES Ministry confirms new coronavirus strain found in Thai bats, says outbreak risk remains low

Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, or DES Ministry, has confirmed that reports of a new coronavirus strain found in Thai bats are true, but health authorities say there have been no human infections and the current risk of an outbreak is low.

Wetang Phuangsap, spokesperson for DES Ministry, said the information was verified by the Anti-Fake News Center Thailand (AFNC) as part of the ministry’s ongoing monitoring of online misinformation.

The work is being carried out under the policy of Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob, who has called for stronger public awareness of false and misleading information online.

More than 8,700 messages flagged for verification

According to DES Ministry, monitoring on May 9 found more than 160,000 online messages, of which 8,714 required verification. Most of the flagged items were identified through social listening tools.