One Bangkok Expands Strategic Partners with Knight Frank Appointment, bolstering its office leasing ecosystem

The firm's analysis highlights a clear preference for high-quality and sustainable office environments, with green-certified buildings accounting for the majority of net absorption during the quarter. Occupiers, particularly multinational corporations, are prioritising employee well-being, advanced digital infrastructure, and strong ESG credentials, reinforcing the value proposition central to One Bangkok’s offering and supporting its appeal to a diverse range of tenants across sectors.

One Bangkok’s offices are built with international smart and sustainability standards in mind and is complemented by a fully integrated ecosystem of retail, hospitality, expansive green spaces, and curated art and cultural experiences.

Targeting multinational corporations’ regional headquarters valuing high-quality and well-connected environments, One Bangkok has to date attracted prominent tenants, including Baker McKenzie, EY Thailand, Microsoft, Estée Lauder Companies, Agoda, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), and HSBC Thailand.

The comprehensive partnership, which integrates Knight Frank’s expertise alongside the ongoing contributions of JLL and CBRE, is poised to significantly enhance One Bangkok’s market reach and strategic leasing capabilities. Its first phase comprising over 300,000 sq.m. of premium office space in One Bangkok Tower 3, Tower 4 and Tower 5, has achieved an impressive 66% occupancy to date.