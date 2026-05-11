One Bangkok Expands Strategic Partners with Knight Frank Appointment, bolstering its office leasing ecosystem

With deep local market expertise in Thailand and an extensive global network, Knight Frank brings valuable insights into Bangkok’s office landscape while enabling strong connections with international occupiers. Together with existing strategic leasing partners JLL and CBRE, this expanded partnership will support One Bangkok in refining its office leasing strategy to enhance portfolio performance and foster greater tenant diversity.
Tattayakorn Benjapattharaseth, Senior Vice President, Head of Offices of One Bangkok, stated, "One Bangkok is steadily establishing itself as a key business destination, bringing our long-term vision to life through collaboration with leading real estate experts. Welcoming Knight Frank to our panel of strategic leasing partners builds on this progress, ensuring we continue to attract diverse, high-calibre occupiers that define a world-class business district."
Panya Jenkitvathanalert, Partner - Head of Office Strategy and Solutions at Knight Frank Thailand, commented, "The collaboration with One Bangkok provides us a unique opportunity to apply our insights to a development that truly sets a new standard for office environments. Our focus is on ensuring that One Bangkok’s distinctive offering resonates with the forward-thinking needs of businesses, particularly as we observe a clear ‘flight to quality’ in Bangkok’s office leasing market, attracting a diverse range of tenants across sectors. This further solidifies its position at the forefront of Bangkok’s commercial landscape.”
Knight Frank's deep market insights and global network provide critical data on office leasing and relocation trends. In Q1 2026, Bangkok’s office market recorded net absorption of approximately 70,000 sq.m., outpacing new supply and driving occupancy up to 77.6%, signalling a continued recovery in demand.
The firm's analysis highlights a clear preference for high-quality and sustainable office environments, with green-certified buildings accounting for the majority of net absorption during the quarter. Occupiers, particularly multinational corporations, are prioritising employee well-being, advanced digital infrastructure, and strong ESG credentials, reinforcing the value proposition central to One Bangkok’s offering and supporting its appeal to a diverse range of tenants across sectors.
One Bangkok’s offices are built with international smart and sustainability standards in mind and is complemented by a fully integrated ecosystem of retail, hospitality, expansive green spaces, and curated art and cultural experiences.
Targeting multinational corporations’ regional headquarters valuing high-quality and well-connected environments, One Bangkok has to date attracted prominent tenants, including Baker McKenzie, EY Thailand, Microsoft, Estée Lauder Companies, Agoda, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), and HSBC Thailand.
The comprehensive partnership, which integrates Knight Frank’s expertise alongside the ongoing contributions of JLL and CBRE, is poised to significantly enhance One Bangkok’s market reach and strategic leasing capabilities. Its first phase comprising over 300,000 sq.m. of premium office space in One Bangkok Tower 3, Tower 4 and Tower 5, has achieved an impressive 66% occupancy to date.