NPS PLUS Goes Big at Architect’69 with Full-Scale Elevator Showcase and Launch of UP by NPS PLUS, Highlighting Universal Design and Wellness Architecture

Architect’69 was held from April 29 – May 3, 2026, at Challenger Hall, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani. The event featured innovations in architecture, construction materials, building technologies, and design concepts from leading companies across the architecture and construction industries.
Among the exhibitors was NPS PLUS, a comprehensive provider of elevator, escalator, and moving walk systems. The company presented its approach to integrating engineering systems with architectural design, particularly in planning elevator systems to suit residential and commercial buildings from the earliest stages of development.
Mr. Patomlerk Pongchaikaikiti, second-generation executive of NPS PLUS and the person overseeing the company’s exhibition booth, stated:
“NPS PLUS has more than 22 years of experience in the industry, covering design, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevator systems, while operating under internationally recognized standards including CE, EN-81, EN-115, and ISO 9001:2015.”
“In our perspective, elevators are not merely machines that transport people from one floor to another. They are essential systems within homes and buildings that relate directly to safety, quality of life, long-term usability, and the overall architectural design. Therefore, this exhibition was not intended only to showcase products, but also to open a broader conversation about the role of elevators in modern living spaces and architecture,” he added.
The highlight of Booth L501 was the installation of “real elevators” that allowed visitors to experience actual dimensions, proportions, door systems, and operational functionality firsthand, rather than viewing elevators only through catalogs or digital presentations. This approach reflected the company’s belief that elevators can become an integral part of architectural design when planned from the beginning of the project.
During the exhibition, NPS PLUS also shared information about elevator design under the concept of Universal Design, which supports accessibility for elderly users, individuals with mobility limitations, and residents of all age groups. The company provided consultations for homeowners, architects, contractors, developers, and building owners involved in construction projects.
Mr. Patomlerk explained “For homeowners, there are several important considerations ranging from space preparation and user convenience to safety systems and after-sales maintenance. Architects can apply structural and spatial planning information to ensure elevator systems align seamlessly with the overall design of the home or building. Contractors and developers can also incorporate structural preparation, electrical systems, and maintenance planning into their long-term project management strategies.”
In addition, NPS PLUS officially introduced UP by NPS PLUS, also known as UP Homelift, a premium home elevator developed under the concept “Lift UP Your Life.” The company described it as a European-standard EN 81 home elevator designed specifically to meet the lifestyle and living needs of Thai homeowners, with strong emphasis on safety, comfort, and contemporary design aesthetics.
Mr. Patomlerk said “The UP Homelift displayed at the exhibition utilizes a Traction Belt motor system, which provides smoother movement, reduced noise levels, and suitability for residential use. We intentionally positioned the product as part of interior and architectural design rather than merely a mechanical device inside a building.”
He further explained that the launch of UP Homelift was also intended to align with the concept of Wellness Architecture, which focuses on improving the well-being of residents through thoughtful building design. “We focus on two key dimensions. The first is Biomedical Design, which addresses the needs of aging societies by reducing physical strain and improving convenience for residents. The second is Building Science, which involves motor systems, energy-efficient technologies, noise reduction, and elevator ventilation systems. These concepts align with the direction of modern building design, including projects that prioritize wellness and environmental standards such as WELL and TREES.”
Mr. Patomlerk concluded by stating that both NPS PLUS and UP Homelift aim to elevate the role of home elevators as an essential consideration from the beginning of construction, rather than as an afterthought or optional addition. The company also continues to prioritize safety, comfort, and long-term quality of life for residents.
More information can be found at:
NPS PLUS Official Website www.npsplus.co.th
UP by NPS PLUS Official Website UP by NPS PLUS www.nps-up.co/