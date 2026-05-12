NPS PLUS Goes Big at Architect’69 with Full-Scale Elevator Showcase and Launch of UP by NPS PLUS, Highlighting Universal Design and Wellness Architecture

Architect’69 was held from April 29 – May 3, 2026, at Challenger Hall, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani. The event featured innovations in architecture, construction materials, building technologies, and design concepts from leading companies across the architecture and construction industries.

Among the exhibitors was NPS PLUS, a comprehensive provider of elevator, escalator, and moving walk systems. The company presented its approach to integrating engineering systems with architectural design, particularly in planning elevator systems to suit residential and commercial buildings from the earliest stages of development.

Mr. Patomlerk Pongchaikaikiti, second-generation executive of NPS PLUS and the person overseeing the company’s exhibition booth, stated:

“NPS PLUS has more than 22 years of experience in the industry, covering design, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevator systems, while operating under internationally recognized standards including CE, EN-81, EN-115, and ISO 9001:2015.”

“In our perspective, elevators are not merely machines that transport people from one floor to another. They are essential systems within homes and buildings that relate directly to safety, quality of life, long-term usability, and the overall architectural design. Therefore, this exhibition was not intended only to showcase products, but also to open a broader conversation about the role of elevators in modern living spaces and architecture,” he added.