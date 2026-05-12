BMA, Airbnb.org strengthen emergency housing response in Bangkok

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and Airbnb.org on Tuesday (May 12) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at improving access to temporary accommodation for people affected by emergencies in Bangkok.
The agreement sets out a framework for cooperation between City Hall and Airbnb.org to help people displaced by natural disasters, as well as critical workers responding to them, find safe and reliable places to stay when urgent support is needed.
Airbnb.org, a non-profit organisation that provides free emergency accommodation during crises, will contribute US$250,000, or about 8.08 million baht, to support emergency stays in Bangkok.
Under the partnership, Airbnb.org will work closely with the BMA to help coordinate accommodation for those affected during emergencies. Families impacted by disasters will receive credits from Airbnb.org to book Airbnb stays that meet their needs. The stays will be free for guests, with costs covered by Airbnb.org and its donors.
The MOU follows a successful collaboration after the 2025 earthquake that affected Bangkok, when the BMA and Airbnb.org worked together to provide temporary housing for those in need.
By combining the BMA’s on-the-ground coordination with Airbnb.org’s programme, the partnership helped connect affected people with places to stay at a critical time. Airbnb.org provided more than 4,000 nights of free emergency accommodation through the effort.
The new agreement is intended to deepen cooperation on emergency accommodation in Bangkok by bringing together the city’s leadership and disaster response capacity with Airbnb.org’s ability to mobilise flexible, temporary housing through the Airbnb platform and its community of local hosts.
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the 2025 earthquake had shown the importance of cooperation between the public sector and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).
“When the earthquake struck last year, we saw firsthand the value of public and NGO sector collaboration. Through our partnership with Airbnb.org, we were able to help those affected access temporary accommodation within 48 hours of the emergency,” he said.
“This MOU builds on that foundation, strengthening Bangkok’s ability to respond to future disasters and provide suitable accommodation for vulnerable groups, frontline workers, and volunteers as quickly as possible when they need it most,” he added.
Christine Chang, Director of Global Programmes and Operations at Airbnb.org, said the organisation was founded to help people access suitable temporary accommodation during crises, and that partnerships with local organisations such as the BMA were central to its work.
“With a deep understanding of their communities, local partner organisations can quickly determine who needs support, when and how, and our role is to help enable that response,” she said.
“By leveraging Airbnb’s global community of hosts, we can help connect people to accommodation quickly, in the locations they need, and in a way that provides comfort during difficult moments.”
The partnership reflects a shared commitment to practical, community-focused solutions, combining local leadership with global support to ensure help reaches affected people quickly and effectively.