BMA, Airbnb.org strengthen emergency housing response in Bangkok

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and Airbnb.org on Tuesday (May 12) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at improving access to temporary accommodation for people affected by emergencies in Bangkok.

The agreement sets out a framework for cooperation between City Hall and Airbnb.org to help people displaced by natural disasters, as well as critical workers responding to them, find safe and reliable places to stay when urgent support is needed.

Airbnb.org, a non-profit organisation that provides free emergency accommodation during crises, will contribute US$250,000, or about 8.08 million baht, to support emergency stays in Bangkok.

Under the partnership, Airbnb.org will work closely with the BMA to help coordinate accommodation for those affected during emergencies. Families impacted by disasters will receive credits from Airbnb.org to book Airbnb stays that meet their needs. The stays will be free for guests, with costs covered by Airbnb.org and its donors.