Bangkok cooling centres draw 59,000 visits in two weeks, says BMA

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported on Monday (April 6) that 30,208 people used its cooling centre service in the first week, followed by 28,940 in the second week, reflecting growing demand among Bangkok residents for places to escape the heat as temperatures and the heat index continue to rise.

At the same time, a satisfaction survey of 990 users found that 986 respondents, or 99.6%, were satisfied with the service, while 98.89% said they were likely to return, underlining the scheme’s effectiveness in meeting public needs, said Pornphrom Vikitsreth, adviser to the Bangkok governor and chief sustainability officer of the BMA.

At present, the BMA operates 313 cooling centres across district office buildings, public health service centres, youth centres and schools under its supervision. A further 272 heat relief points have also been set up in public parks, 15-minute parks and temples, providing broad coverage across Bangkok.

The cooling centres are equipped with air conditioning, drinking water and first-aid kits for people seeking temporary relief from the heat. Opening days and hours vary by location.