Bangkok dust worsens in 16 districts as dangerous heat grips city

Bangkok’s Air Quality Information Centre reported at 7am on Monday (April 6) that the city’s 24-hour average PM2.5 readings ranged from 27 to 44.8 micrograms per cubic metre, exceeding the official safety threshold of 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre.

A total of 16 districts were recorded at the orange level, meaning air pollution had begun to affect health. The highest readings were found in Bang Kho Laem and Nong Chok, both at 44.8 micrograms per cubic metre, followed by Bang Khun Thian, Ratchathewi and Lat Krabang.

People in these areas have been urged to closely monitor any unusual health symptoms.