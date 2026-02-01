Bangkok faces health risks as PM 2.5 levels surge across all districts

The air quality is at an orange level, which poses a health risk.

The general public is advised to wear PM 2.5 protective masks when going outside.

Activities that require heavy physical exertion outdoors should be limited.

People should monitor for symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, and eye irritation.

At-risk groups should also wear protective equipment like PM 2.5 masks when outside.

They should avoid strenuous outdoor activities and follow medical advice.

If any symptoms occur, they should seek medical attention immediately.