OBEC issues urgent PM2.5 order; schools can close or go online

The Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC) has issued urgent instructions for education service area offices and schools nationwide to step up measures to prevent and mitigate PM2.5 pollution, amid signs that air quality may worsen.
Pattriyawan Phannoi, OBEC deputy secretary-general, said schools should closely monitor daily PM2.5 levels via the Air4Thai application run by the Pollution Control Department.
OBEC has set out guidance for schools based on Air4Thai air-quality categories:
OBEC has also instructed teachers and administrators to regularly communicate protective measures to students. If a child shows severe or unusual health symptoms, schools should arrange medical attention immediately.
Longer-term measures
OBEC also encouraged schools to support longer-term pollution reduction efforts, including:
“I urge all education service area offices and schools to implement these measures seriously, with student safety as the top priority,” Pattriyawan said, adding that OBEC is discussing the development of a daily PM2.5 situation reporting system to help schools in high-risk areas make timely decisions.