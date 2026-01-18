null

OBEC issues urgent PM2.5 order; schools can close or go online

SUNDAY, JANUARY 18, 2026

OBEC has told schools nationwide to tighten PM2.5 safety measures, monitor Air4Thai daily and, if pollution spikes, close temporarily or switch to online learning immediately.

The Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC) has issued urgent instructions for education service area offices and schools nationwide to step up measures to prevent and mitigate PM2.5 pollution, amid signs that air quality may worsen.

Pattriyawan Phannoi, OBEC deputy secretary-general, said schools should closely monitor daily PM2.5 levels via the Air4Thai application run by the Pollution Control Department. 

OBEC has set out guidance for schools based on Air4Thai air-quality categories:

  • Good air quality (blue/green): Teaching and learning can proceed as normal, but schools should keep a close watch on at-risk students with underlying health conditions.
     
  • Moderate health impact (orange): Reduce or avoid outdoor activities and adjust teaching as appropriate. At-risk students should remain indoors or in a designated “dust-free classroom”.
     
  • Severe health impact (red): Schools may consider closing temporarily or switching to alternative learning formats (such as online learning), in accordance with Ministry of Education regulations.

OBEC has also instructed teachers and administrators to regularly communicate protective measures to students. If a child shows severe or unusual health symptoms, schools should arrange medical attention immediately.

Longer-term measures

OBEC also encouraged schools to support longer-term pollution reduction efforts, including:

  • Promoting public transport and reducing reliance on private vehicles for school travel
  • Expanding green spaces on school grounds
  • Integrating environmental education into the curriculum to build awareness of climate change

“I urge all education service area offices and schools to implement these measures seriously, with student safety as the top priority,” Pattriyawan said, adding that OBEC is discussing the development of a daily PM2.5 situation reporting system to help schools in high-risk areas make timely decisions.

 

