Bangkok PM2.5 rises on Jan 18; 14 areas exceed safety standard

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s air quality information centre has released the latest PM2.5 readings for Sunday, January 18, covering the three hours from 5am to 7am.
As of 7am, PM2.5 levels across Bangkok ranged from 19.8 to 52.3 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), showing a slight decline from the same time yesterday. The standard is no more than 37.5 µg/m³.
However, readings above the standard were classified as orange (moderate health impact) in 14 locations:
Health advice (orange level: moderate health impact)
General public: Wear protection such as a PM2.5 mask when outdoors. Limit time spent on strenuous outdoor activities or exercise. Watch for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulties, or eye irritation.
At-risk groups: Wear a PM2.5 mask when outdoors. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities or exercise. Follow medical advice, and seek medical attention promptly if symptoms occur.
Weather factors and outlook
Between January 18–21, ventilation is expected to remain weak, while near-surface atmospheric conditions are relatively stable. In lower Bangkok, stronger southerly winds from the Gulf of Thailand are expected to influence conditions, which should help reduce particulate concentrations in affected areas.
For January 22–24, ventilation is also forecast to be weak, but there is a chance of rainfall, so PM2.5 concentrations are expected to ease. Today’s forecast indicates morning fog, with thick fog in some areas, and rain in 10% of the area.
Satellite hotspot checks using NASA data found no abnormal heat hotspots detected over Bangkok.
Residents who spot pollution sources can report tips via Traffy Fondue and check air quality before leaving home via the AirBKK app, www.airbkk.com, greener.bangkok.go.th, www.pr-bangkok.com, and the Facebook pages of the BMA Environment Department, the Bangkok air quality information centre and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.