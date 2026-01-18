Bangkok PM2.5 rises on Jan 18; 14 areas exceed safety standard

Weather factors and outlook

Between January 18–21, ventilation is expected to remain weak, while near-surface atmospheric conditions are relatively stable. In lower Bangkok, stronger southerly winds from the Gulf of Thailand are expected to influence conditions, which should help reduce particulate concentrations in affected areas.

For January 22–24, ventilation is also forecast to be weak, but there is a chance of rainfall, so PM2.5 concentrations are expected to ease. Today’s forecast indicates morning fog, with thick fog in some areas, and rain in 10% of the area.

Satellite hotspot checks using NASA data found no abnormal heat hotspots detected over Bangkok.

Residents who spot pollution sources can report tips via Traffy Fondue. Air quality can be checked before leaving home via:

Residents who spot pollution sources can report tips via Traffy Fondue and check air quality before leaving home via the AirBKK app, www.airbkk.com, greener.bangkok.go.th, www.pr-bangkok.com, and the Facebook pages of the BMA Environment Department, the Bangkok air quality information centre and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.