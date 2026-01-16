Severe Air Pollution in Bangkok as PM2.5 Levels Spike

Air Quality Zones Affected:

North Bangkok: 53.5 – 70.9 µg/m³ (affecting health)

East Bangkok: 51.0 – 75.5 µg/m³ (affecting health)

Central Bangkok: 43.7 – 62.8 µg/m³ (affecting health)

South Bangkok: 51.5 – 75.8 µg/m³ (affecting health)

Thonburi North: 48.5 – 60.1 µg/m³ (affecting health)

Thonburi South: 42.9 – 52.8 µg/m³ (affecting health)

Health Advisory:

With air quality in the "orange" zone, which is beginning to affect health, the following measures are recommended:

General Public:

Wear PM2.5 protective masks when outside.

Limit strenuous outdoor activities, including exercise.

Monitor for symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, or eye irritation.

Vulnerable Groups:

Always wear PM2.5 protective masks when outside.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities entirely.

Seek medical advice if experiencing any abnormal symptoms or discomfort.

The situation is expected to improve slightly as PM2.5 levels begin to decrease, but residents are urged to stay informed and protect themselves from the health risks posed by the pollution.