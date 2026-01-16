null

Severe Air Pollution in Bangkok as PM2.5 Levels Spike

FRIDAY, JANUARY 16, 2026

Bangkok's PM2.5 levels reach alarming heights, with areas like Bang Rak and Lat Krabang seeing severe pollution. Health advisory urges masks and limited outdoor activity.

On January 16, 2026, at 07:00, the Bangkok Air Quality Data Centre reported alarming levels of PM2.5 in the city. The average PM2.5 reading for Bangkok stands at 57.3 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), significantly higher than the safe threshold of 37.5 µg/m³.

The worst-hit areas include:

  1. Bang Rak: 75.8 µg/m³
  2. Lat Krabang: 75.5 µg/m³
  3. Pathum Wan: 73.7 µg/m³
  4. Prawet: 71.4 µg/m³
  5. Chatuchak: 70.9 µg/m³
  6. Sathorn: 70.4 µg/m³
  7. Khlong Sam Wa: 68.4 µg/m³
  8. Nong Chok: 64.8 µg/m³
  9. Khlong Toei: 64.1 µg/m³
  10. Bueng Kum: 63.5 µg/m³
  11. Ratchathewi: 62.8 µg/m³
  12. Min Buri: 62.2 µg/m³

Air Quality Zones Affected:

  • North Bangkok: 53.5 – 70.9 µg/m³ (affecting health)
  • East Bangkok: 51.0 – 75.5 µg/m³ (affecting health)
  • Central Bangkok: 43.7 – 62.8 µg/m³ (affecting health)
  • South Bangkok: 51.5 – 75.8 µg/m³ (affecting health)
  • Thonburi North: 48.5 – 60.1 µg/m³ (affecting health)
  • Thonburi South: 42.9 – 52.8 µg/m³ (affecting health)

Health Advisory:

With air quality in the "orange" zone, which is beginning to affect health, the following measures are recommended:

General Public:

  • Wear PM2.5 protective masks when outside.
  • Limit strenuous outdoor activities, including exercise.
  • Monitor for symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, or eye irritation.

Vulnerable Groups:

  • Always wear PM2.5 protective masks when outside.
  • Avoid strenuous outdoor activities entirely.
  • Seek medical advice if experiencing any abnormal symptoms or discomfort.

The situation is expected to improve slightly as PM2.5 levels begin to decrease, but residents are urged to stay informed and protect themselves from the health risks posed by the pollution.

