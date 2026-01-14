Global air pollution crisis: Bangkok ranks 12th worldwide for worst air quality

Bangkok has ranked 12th in the world for the worst air quality, as PM2.5 levels soar to dangerous levels. According to the IQAir real-time air quality index on January 14, 2026, the capital's air quality index (AQI) hit 161, marking it in the red zone, which is unhealthy for all groups.

This follows a global trend of dangerous pollution levels, with several Asian cities facing critical air quality, including Delhi, India, which remains at the top spot with an AQI of 291, signifying hazardous air quality.

Other cities with alarming pollution include Dhaka, Bangladesh (247 AQI), Chengdu, China (228 AQI), and Hanoi, Vietnam (211 AQI).

Below is a breakdown of the cities with the worst air quality:

Delhi, India - 291 AQI Dhaka, Bangladesh - 247 AQI Chengdu, China - 228 AQI Hanoi, Vietnam - 211 AQI Kolkata, India - 209 AQI Karachi, Pakistan - 195 AQI Kuwait City, Kuwait - 184 AQI Lahore, Pakistan - 184 AQI Chongqing, China - 183 AQI Dubai, UAE - 172 AQI Kathmandu, Nepal - 170 AQI Bangkok, Thailand - 161 AQI Wuhan, China - 160 AQI

The AQI measures six types of air pollutants, namely PM2.5 (fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less), PM10, ozone, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide.

The scale has six categories: 0-50 (good air quality), 51-100 (intermediate), 101-150 (unhealthy for some groups), 151-200 (unhealthy), 201-300 (very unhealthy), and over 301 (hazardous).