null

Orange-level air quality persists in Bangkok amid dust spike

TUESDAY, JANUARY 13, 2026

City monitors reported PM2.5 at levels that may begin to affect health, with the situation expected to worsen; residents are urged to wear a protective mask whenever they go outdoors.

  • Bangkok is experiencing orange-level air quality due to high concentrations of PM2.5 dust, with the citywide average of 43.3 µg/m³ exceeding the safety standard.
  • The pollution is most severe in districts such as Bang Rak, Pathum Wan, and Chatuchak, which have recorded the highest readings.
  • The current air quality is categorized as "starting to affect health," and the situation is expected to worsen.
  • Residents are advised to wear protective masks when outdoors and limit strenuous activities to mitigate health risks like breathing difficulties.

Bangkok’s PM2.5 levels are at heavy concentrations, with Bang Rak, Pathum Wan and Chatuchak recording the highest readings.

The citywide average is at the orange level, and dust pollution is expected to worsen, with potential health impacts including breathing difficulties.

Residents are advised to wear a protective mask whenever they go outdoors.

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported on Tuesday (January 13), at 7am, the PM2.5 situation in Bangkok.

Bangkok average: 43.3 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) (standard: 37.5 µg/m³)

Orange-level air quality persists in Bangkok amid dust spike

Highest PM2.5 districts in Bangkok

  1. Bang Rak: 62.5 µg/m³
  2. Pathum Wan: 60.1 µg/m³
  3. Chatuchak: 52.9 µg/m³
  4. Sathon: 52.2 µg/m³
  5. Lat Krabang: 51.2 µg/m³
  6. Nong Khaem: 50.0 µg/m³
  7. Ratchathewi: 49.5 µg/m³
  8. Khlong Sam Wa: 48.1 µg/m³
  9. Bang Sue: 47.9 µg/m³
  10. Prawet: 47.8 µg/m³
  11. Min Buri: 46.8 µg/m³
  12. Bang Kho Laem: 46.7 µg/m³

Six Bangkok zones: air quality “starting to affect health”

  • North Bangkok: 39.8–52.9 µg/m³
  • East Bangkok: 37.1–51.2 µg/m³
  • Central Bangkok: 34.1–49.5 µg/m³
  • South Bangkok: 33.3–62.5 µg/m³
  • North Thon Buri: 38.3–44.9 µg/m³
  • South Thon Buri: 38.2–50.0 µg/m³

Overall, air quality is in the “starting to affect health” range and is expected to worsen.

Orange-level air quality persists in Bangkok amid dust spike

Health advice (orange level): starting to affect health

General public

  • Wear protective equipment such as a PM2.5 mask whenever going outdoors.
  • Limit time spent on strenuous outdoor activities or exercise.
  • Watch for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulties, or eye irritation.

At-risk groups

  • Wear protective equipment such as a PM2.5 mask whenever going outdoors.
  • Avoid strenuous outdoor activities or exercise and follow medical advice. If symptoms occur, seek medical attention promptly.
nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy