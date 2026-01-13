Orange-level air quality persists in Bangkok amid dust spike

Bangkok’s PM2.5 levels are at heavy concentrations, with Bang Rak, Pathum Wan and Chatuchak recording the highest readings.

The citywide average is at the orange level, and dust pollution is expected to worsen, with potential health impacts including breathing difficulties.

Residents are advised to wear a protective mask whenever they go outdoors.

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported on Tuesday (January 13), at 7am, the PM2.5 situation in Bangkok.

Bangkok average: 43.3 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) (standard: 37.5 µg/m³)