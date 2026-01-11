null

Bangkok’s PM2.5 levels may rise sharply as ventilation weakens, BMA warns

SUNDAY, JANUARY 11, 2026

Poor air circulation is expected to trap fine dust over many parts of the capital, prompting tougher citywide steps including possible truck restrictions, stricter smoke checks and a work-from-home push to reduce traffic and emissions.

  • The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) warns that PM2.5 levels are expected to rise sharply from January 9 to 17 due to stagnant weather and poor air ventilation.
  • The most critical period is forecast for January 12–15, when very poor ventilation is expected to cause a dense accumulation of dust.
  • In response, the BMA is implementing measures including requesting work-from-home on January 12-13 and preparing to restrict large trucks from entering the city if conditions worsen.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has issued an alert that PM2.5 levels are likely to build up between January 9 and 17, due to stagnant weather conditions and poor ventilation.

The BMA has stepped up preventive measures across all 50 districts to protect public health.

Daily haze forecast summary

Based on monitoring of the Ventilation Rate, the timeline to watch is as follows:

  • January 9–11: Moderate risk (yellow) — some periods of dust accumulation
  • January 12–15 (critical period): High risk (orange–red), very poor ventilation; dense accumulation in many districts, especially at night to early morning
  • January 16–17: Conditions begin to improve as ventilation increases, but residual dust still needs monitoring

BMA raises measures to the highest level

To reduce impacts on the public, the BMA is implementing proactive measures on all fronts:

  • Low Emission Zone (LEZ): Preparing to restrict large trucks from entering all 50 districts if conditions reach a critical level
  • WFH (Work From Home): Requesting cooperation from agencies and private companies for staff to work from home on 12–13 Jan 2026 to reduce traffic
  • Stricter black-smoke enforcement: Applying a new standard (not over 20%) and continuously inspecting trucks, buses and construction sites
  • Green List programme: Promoting engine maintenance, with tens of thousands of vehicles already participating
  • Caution: When ventilation is low, air quality can quickly shift from yellow to red.

Please avoid open burning and any activities that generate smoke.

Monitoring and reporting channels

The public can check real-time air quality to plan travel and protect health via:

  • Website: www.airbkk.com
  • Application: AirBKK (7-day advance district alerts)
  • Report burning: via the Traffy Fondue application
