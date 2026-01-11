Bangkok’s PM2.5 levels may rise sharply as ventilation weakens, BMA warns

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has issued an alert that PM2.5 levels are likely to build up between January 9 and 17, due to stagnant weather conditions and poor ventilation.
The BMA has stepped up preventive measures across all 50 districts to protect public health.
Based on monitoring of the Ventilation Rate, the timeline to watch is as follows:
To reduce impacts on the public, the BMA is implementing proactive measures on all fronts:
Please avoid open burning and any activities that generate smoke.
The public can check real-time air quality to plan travel and protect health via: