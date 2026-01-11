North and Northeast stay cold and windy; Bangkok down to 16°C

Next 24 hours

Thailand will stay cool to cold.

The North and Northeast will be cold, while the Central region, the East, and the upper South will be cool to cold due to a fairly strong high-pressure system (cold air mass) covering upper Thailand and the upper South.

People are advised to take care of their health in the cold weather and to be cautious of fire hazards due to dry conditions.

In the South, rainfall will be limited, though isolated light rain is still possible in the lower South (east coast) as a moderate northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Seas will be moderate: waves in the lower Gulf are around 2 metres, while the upper Gulf and offshore areas of the Andaman Sea will see waves of 1–2 metres.

Mariners should proceed with caution.