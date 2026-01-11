null

North and Northeast stay cold and windy; Bangkok down to 16°C

SUNDAY, JANUARY 11, 2026

Fairly strong high-pressure system continues to cover upper Thailand, keeping temperatures low nationwide, while lower Gulf sees waves of around 2 metres and light rain lingers in parts of lower South’s east coast.

  • Bangkok is expected to experience a sharp drop in temperature, with a low of 16°C.
  • The North and Northeast regions will remain very cold with strong winds, with lows in the Northeast reaching 8°C.
  • The cold weather is caused by a fairly strong high-pressure system covering upper Thailand.
  • Mountainous areas in the North and Northeast will be particularly cold, with temperatures as low as 3-4°C and a possibility of frost.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s forecast for Sunday (January 11) says Bangkok will feel sharply cold, with temperatures dropping to 16°C.

The North and Northeast will remain very cold, with strong winds, as a fairly strong high-pressure system covers upper Thailand.

Next 24 hours

Thailand will stay cool to cold.

The North and Northeast will be cold, while the Central region, the East, and the upper South will be cool to cold due to a fairly strong high-pressure system (cold air mass) covering upper Thailand and the upper South.

People are advised to take care of their health in the cold weather and to be cautious of fire hazards due to dry conditions.

In the South, rainfall will be limited, though isolated light rain is still possible in the lower South (east coast) as a moderate northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Seas will be moderate: waves in the lower Gulf are around 2 metres, while the upper Gulf and offshore areas of the Andaman Sea will see waves of 1–2 metres.

Mariners should proceed with caution.

Forecast for Thailand from 6am Sunday (January 11) to 6am Monday (January 12)

Bangkok and the surrounding areas

  • Cool weather.
  • Low: 16–19°C | High: 28–31°C
  • Northeasterly winds 10–25 km/h.

North region

  • Cold, with morning fog.
  • Low: 11–14°C | High: 26–30°C
  • Mountain tops: cold to very cold, with frost in some areas; low: 3–10°C
  • Northeasterly winds 10–20 km/h.

Northeast region

  • Cold, with strong winds.
  • Low: 8–15°C | High: 25–28°C
  • High ground: cold to very cold; low: 4–10°C
  • Northeasterly winds 15–35 km/h.

Central region

  • Cool to cold.
  • Low: 12–16°C | High: 27–30°C
  • Northeasterly winds 10–25 km/h.

East region

  • Cool to cold.
  • Low: 13–20°C | High: 28–31°C
  • Northeasterly winds 15–35 km/h.
  • Sea: waves around 1 metre; 1–2 metres offshore.

South region (east coast)

  • Cool to cold in the morning, with isolated light rain—mainly in the lower part of the region.
  • Low: 15–24°C | High: 27–33°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: northeasterly winds 15–35 km/h; waves 1–2 metres.
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: northeasterly winds 20–35 km/h; waves around 2 metres.

South region (west coast)

  • Cool in the morning.
  • Low: 21–23°C | High: 31–33°C
  • Northeasterly winds 15–35 km/h.
  • Sea: waves around 1 metre; 1–2 metres offshore.
