Bangkok’s Iconic ‘Green Bridge’ Reopens After Major Accessibility Overhaul

The BMA trials the renovated elevated walkway connecting two of Bangkok’s largest parks, featuring slip-resistant surfaces and Universal Design for all ages.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has officially opened portions of the newly renovated "Green Bridge" for a public trial, offering a much-needed New Year’s boost for the city’s pedestrians and cyclists.

The 1.6-kilometre elevated skywalk, which serves as a vital artery between Lumpini Park and Benjakitti Park, has undergone a radical transformation.

In a significant shift toward inclusivity, the BMA has replaced the original steep staircases with elevated ramps.

This "Universal Design" approach ensures that wheelchair users, parents with prams, and cyclists can navigate the route with ease.