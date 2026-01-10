Bangkok’s Iconic ‘Green Bridge’ Reopens After Major Accessibility Overhaul

The BMA trials the renovated elevated walkway connecting two of Bangkok’s largest parks, featuring slip-resistant surfaces and Universal Design for all ages.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has officially opened portions of the newly renovated "Green Bridge" for a public trial, offering a much-needed New Year’s boost for the city’s pedestrians and cyclists.
The 1.6-kilometre elevated skywalk, which serves as a vital artery between Lumpini Park and Benjakitti Park, has undergone a radical transformation.
In a significant shift toward inclusivity, the BMA has replaced the original steep staircases with elevated ramps.
This "Universal Design" approach ensures that wheelchair users, parents with prams, and cyclists can navigate the route with ease.
BMA spokesperson Aekwaranyoo Amrapal noted that the renovation focuses heavily on safety and comfort.
Walking paths have been upgraded with granite, while the cycle lanes now feature a specialised "Sport Surface" designed for high impact absorption and slip resistance.
Despite the addition of vibrant new colours like purple, yellow, and blue, the path maintains its signature green hue.
"The best gift we can give is good physical and mental health," said Aekwaranyoo. "This link makes it easier than ever for residents to integrate exercise into their daily lives."
Currently, the project is approximately 45% complete.
Remaining works, including the complex skywalk structures crossing the city's expressways and Sukhumvit Soi 4, as well as new drainage and electrical systems, are scheduled for completion by May 2026.
At the Sarasin Road entrance to Lumpini Park, newly installed lifts for bicycles and wheelchairs are already operational.
Further landscape improvements and a renovated under-bridge link are expected to be phased in over the coming months.