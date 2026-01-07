Bangkok’s Krungthep Klang Plang 2026 returns, kicks off January 17

Krungthep Klang Plang is back for its 4th edition in 2026, offering open-air movie nights alongside concerts and panel talks, with free admission throughout the event.

The programme is organised by the Thai Film Director Association, the Thai Film Archive, and happening mag, with support from the Department of Cultural Promotion under the Ministry of Culture.

Beyond screenings, visitors can also enjoy Bangkok food stalls, craft booths by local creators, and other activities.

Concert line-up (free entry):

Apartment Khunpa / Taitosmith / Chatree Nang Loeng Drama / Once Dogs / Whal & Dolph / GPOD / Jay Jettamon / Scrubb