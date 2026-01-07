null

Bangkok’s Krungthep Klang Plang 2026 returns, kicks off January 17

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 07, 2026

Film fans, get ready. Krungthep Klang Plang returns for its 4th edition in 2026 with open-air screenings, concerts and talks—free entry throughout the run.

Krungthep Klang Plang is back for its 4th edition in 2026, offering open-air movie nights alongside concerts and panel talks, with free admission throughout the event.

The programme is organised by the Thai Film Director Association, the Thai Film Archive, and happening mag, with support from the Department of Cultural Promotion under the Ministry of Culture. 

Beyond screenings, visitors can also enjoy Bangkok food stalls, craft booths by local creators, and other activities.

Concert line-up (free entry):

Apartment Khunpa / Taitosmith / Chatree Nang Loeng Drama / Once Dogs / Whal & Dolph / GPOD / Jay Jettamon / Scrubb

Bangkok’s Krungthep Klang Plang 2026 returns, kicks off January 17

Screening schedule: ‘Krungthep Klang Plang 2026’

Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC)

  • January 17: How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies (Larn Ma)
  • January 18: My Boo (Anong)

Sala Chalerm Thani Theatre

  • January 24: Salween, Gunman II
  • January 25: Mae Nak Phra Khanong (1959) — live dubbing

Asvin Contemporary Art and Culture Space (Asvin Cinema)

  • January 31, 2026: Ruen Pae (1961)
  • February 1, 2026: The Stone

Each day also features short films and live music by a range of artists.

Bangkok’s Krungthep Klang Plang 2026 returns, kicks off January 17

Krungthep Klang Plang runs from January 17 to February 1 (Saturdays and Sundays). Activities start from 5pm, with film screenings at 7pm, followed by live concerts by a range of artists.

Bangkok’s Krungthep Klang Plang 2026 returns, kicks off January 17

 

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy