NBTC urgently calls mobile network operators over student SIMs used in crimes

The Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, or the Office of the NBTC, urgently summoned mobile network operators for an explanation after discovering that sales representatives had distributed SIM cards to students in schools.

The students were asked to register and scan their faces to activate multiple numbers, but it was found that some of these SIM cards had already been used to commit technology crimes.

Trairat Viriyasirikul, Deputy Secretary-General and Acting Secretary-General of the Office of the NBTC, revealed that the Office of the NBTC recently summoned the mobile network operators to explain the situation.

This came after receiving reports that certain sales representatives took advantage of school activities to distribute prepaid SIM cards to students, having them register and scan their faces to activate multiple numbers per person.

An investigation conducted jointly with police officers revealed that out of the 495 SIM cards activated through the students' facial scans, 27 SIM cards registered by the representatives had already been used to commit technology crimes.

Therefore, the Office issued an order for the mobile network operators to immediately suspend the usage of all numbers related to this case today in order to prevent the potential widespread expansion of technology crime networks.