China encourages dollar buying to slow yuan ascent

BEIJING, Feb 27 (Reuters) - China's central bank moved on Friday to slow the pace of rapid yuan appreciation, saying it will scrap the foreign exchange risk reserves for some forward contracts in a move that would encourage dollar buying.

The decision came after yuan firmed to a near three-year high against the U.S. dollar on Thursday in onshore trading, extending a rally driven by exporters rushing to sell dollars following last year's record trade surplus.

China's offshore yuan weakened roughly 0.2% on the news.

"It's quite unexpected to me," said Yuan Tao, an analyst at Orient Futures. "It means the PBOC is intervening as the yuan's appreciation is too fast."

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it would lower the foreign exchange risk reserves for financial institutions when purchasing foreign exchange through currency forwards to zero from 20%, starting March 2.

The move reverses the PBOC's September 2022 decision to raise the risk reserve requirements to stem the yuan's rapid losses and capital outflows.