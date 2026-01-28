Baht breaks 31 to hit 30.866 per dollar, strongest in nearly five years

The baht strengthened past 31.00 per US dollar to 30.866, marking a new 4 years and 10 months high—its strongest level since March 2021—before returning to trade around 30.90-30.92. The move was driven by broad US dollar selling, a surge in gold prices, and strength in the yen and yuan.

Kasikorn Research Center said the baht continued to appreciate, breaking the 31.00 resistance and touching 30.866, the firmest level in 4 years and 10 months since March 2021. It later moved back to 30.90-30.92 per dollar in morning trade (08:35), compared with the previous day’s close of 31.05.

The baht’s strength has been supported by gold prices hitting a new all-time high, as well as broader gains in Asian currencies—particularly the yen, which has continued to appreciate—amid a weakening US dollar.

Markets have also been increasingly concerned about US economic and monetary policy under President Donald Trump, amid heightened uncertainty over the selection of the next Federal Reserve chair and the risk of a potential US government shutdown later this month.