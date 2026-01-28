NSC chief files complaint against Hun Sen, son, seeking asset seizure: report

National Security Council secretary-general Chatchai Bangchuad has filed a complaint with police in Surin against Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and his father, Hun Sen, seeking to have them blacklisted by Interpol.
Wassana Nanuam, a veteran military affairs reporter, reported the move on her Facebook page at 5.35pm on Tuesday.
In her post, she quoted Chatchai as saying that, late last week, he and a public prosecutor went to Surin to file a complaint with police against Hun Sen and Hun Manet, alleging they ordered attacks along the Thai border that led to deaths and property damage in border provinces.
Wassana also quoted an unidentified source from a military agency as saying that Chatchai took the action under a Cabinet resolution passed when Phumtham Wechayachai was acting prime minister.
The source said legal action against Hun Sen and Hun Manet could proceed because the Cabinet resolution remains in force, allowing Thai government agencies to take action under both Thailand’s criminal and civil law.
The source added that Thai government agencies would invoke the Cabinet resolution to sue the two Cambodian leaders in civil court and, once the case is final, seize and auction their assets in Thailand and use the proceeds to compensate victims of the border clashes.
The source explained that the criminal case is intended to secure arrest warrants against Hun Sen and Hun Manet, and that Thailand would forward the warrants to Interpol to seek their arrest wherever they may travel.
“As a result, the two cannot come to Thailand, as they would be arrested upon arrival. Although we do not expect them to be arrested, this is a legal step we can take against them,” the source added.