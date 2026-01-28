NSC chief files complaint against Hun Sen, son, seeking asset seizure: report

National Security Council secretary-general Chatchai Bangchuad has filed a complaint with police in Surin against Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and his father, Hun Sen, seeking to have them blacklisted by Interpol.

Wassana Nanuam, a veteran military affairs reporter, reported the move on her Facebook page at 5.35pm on Tuesday.

In her post, she quoted Chatchai as saying that, late last week, he and a public prosecutor went to Surin to file a complaint with police against Hun Sen and Hun Manet, alleging they ordered attacks along the Thai border that led to deaths and property damage in border provinces.