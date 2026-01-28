Finance Ministry clarifies foreigner eligibility for Let’s Go Halves Plus

Wetang Phuangsup, spokesperson for the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES), reported the monitoring results and fake-news reports handled by the Anti-Fake News Centre Thailand (AFNC) on January 26.
AFNC reviewed a total of 159,929 messages.
Of these, 4,528 messages required verification.
The channel with the most leads was Social Listening (4,521 messages), followed by the Line Official channel (7 messages).
In total, 33 issues required verification, and 10 issues had already received verification results from the relevant agencies.
3 true items, 3 fake items, and 1 misleading item
For No. 1, the fake news claim that “foreigners can fraudulently claim rights under the Let’s Go Halves Plus scheme”, the DES Ministry coordinated with the Ministry of Finance to confirm that it is “fake news”.
This is because the Let’s Go Halves Plus scheme clearly sets out participant qualifications as follows:
In addition, entitled participants must complete identity verification using their national ID card via channels specified by Krungthai Bank Public Company Limited, to prevent impersonation (except for those who have previously completed ID-card verification under other government schemes/measures, or via Krungthai Bank channels).
Only then can they use the scheme entitlement through the Paotang application.