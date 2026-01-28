Finance Ministry clarifies foreigner eligibility for Let’s Go Halves Plus

Wetang Phuangsup, spokesperson for the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES), reported the monitoring results and fake-news reports handled by the Anti-Fake News Centre Thailand (AFNC) on January 26.

AFNC reviewed a total of 159,929 messages.

Of these, 4,528 messages required verification.

The channel with the most leads was Social Listening (4,521 messages), followed by the Line Official channel (7 messages).

In total, 33 issues required verification, and 10 issues had already received verification results from the relevant agencies.