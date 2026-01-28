Q1 revenue beats target, but net intake dips as Finance Ministry speeds up corporate tax refunds



Performance of the three main tax agencies

Among the three main tax agencies, the Excise Department was the key revenue driver in the quarter, collecting 139.9 billion baht, beating the target by 7.6% and rising 13.9% year-on-year. The ministry said this reflected stronger domestic consumption indicators, particularly in discretionary goods and energy-related categories, including oil tax, liquor tax, and vehicle tax.

The Revenue Department collected 481.93 billion baht, slightly above target by 0.6% and up 2.4% year-on-year, indicating continued expansion in the core tax base despite elevated refunds.

The Customs Department collected 28.62 billion baht, 8.0% below target, which may reflect ongoing volatility in international trade conditions.

Meanwhile, state enterprises provided additional support, remitting 64 billion baht, exceeding the target by 23.2%.



Medium-term revenue reform focus

Vinit Visessuvanapoom, Director-General of the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) and spokesperson for the Finance Ministry, said that amid fiscal challenges and persistent deficits, the ministry has instructed agencies to accelerate revenue-structure reform under the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF) to safeguard long-term stability.

He said a key priority under the MTFF is to closely track revenue performance—particularly efforts to “bring more people into the tax base”. Tax-collecting agencies are stepping up work to bring more of the informal economy into the formal system, reduce fiscal burdens and improve fairness in revenue collection, while strengthening resilience against future economic risks.