Thai Banking Sector Braced for Economic Turbulence as Growth Forecasts Slump

Thai bank chiefs prepare for sub-2% GDP growth in 2026, pivoting to AI-driven efficiency and rigorous risk controls amid global trade tensions.

The heads of Thailand’s leading financial institutions have signalled a strategic shift towards defensive positioning, warning that 2026 will be defined by sluggish growth and acute market volatility.

Driven by a cocktail of external trade shocks and domestic structural bottlenecks, the kingdom’s banking elite are prioritising risk management and asset quality over aggressive expansion.

A Perfect Storm of Global and Local Pressures

Industry leaders are unified in their assessment: the Thai economy is entering a period of significant cooling.

Kattiya Indaravijaya, CEO of Kasikornbank (KBank), warned that the "external shocks" are intensifying.

She highlighted the looming threat of US import tariffs, escalating trade wars, and a broader global downturn as primary catalysts that will "inevitably" stifle Thai exports.

Domestically, the outlook is equally sombre. Private consumption and investment remain dampened by political uncertainty.

While state spending remains a vital pillar, Indaravijaya noted that budgetary constraints limit the government's ability to act as a primary engine for growth.

In response, KBank is doubling down on its "3+1 Strategy," maintaining a cautious 3.20% NPL ratio to protect its balance sheet.

