Thai Banks Navigate 2025 Turbulence with Strategic Pivot to Fee Income

Sector demonstrates resilience as wealth management and insurance offset pressure on lending margins amid economic uncertainty.

Thailand's major commercial banks demonstrated notable resilience in 2025, navigating a challenging economic landscape marked by a global economic slowdown, policy rate cuts, and weak domestic demand.

The sector confronted significant pressure on core lending operations as persistently negative headline inflation and elevated household debt dampened consumer and investor sentiment throughout the year.

Despite these headwinds, the banking sector revealed divergent performance narratives that underscored successful strategic adaptation.

Full-year results showed net profits ranging from 5.9 billion baht to 49.6 billion baht across the six major institutions, with year-on-year changes spanning from a modest 1.9% decline to sector-leading growth of 17.5%.

The high-growth stories belonged to smaller, more agile players who executed strategies centred on non-interest income and operational efficiency, whilst larger incumbents focused on maintaining scale and profitability amidst universal pressure.

The most successful banks pivoted decisively towards fee-based revenue streams, with strong growth in wealth management, insurance services, brokerage fees, and investment gains effectively compensating for weakness in core lending income.

This strategic shift was accompanied by unwavering focus on prudent risk management, evidenced by stable or improving non-performing loan ratios and high coverage levels across the sector.



