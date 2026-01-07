Thai Banking Titans Warn of ‘Era of Exhaustion’ Amid Low-Growth Outlook

Thailand’s leading banks warn of a "challenging" 2026, pivoting towards debt quality and climate resilience as GDP growth is projected to stall below 2%.

The leadership of Thailand’s three largest commercial banks have issued a unified warning for 2026, describing the upcoming financial year as a period of "all-around exhaustion."

Faced with a sluggish economy and a projected GDP growth of less than 2%, the "Big Three" have signalled a strategic shift away from aggressive expansion in favour of stringent asset quality management and climate risk mitigation.

Bangkok Bank: Navigating the 2% Ceiling

Chartsiri Sophonpanich, president of Bangkok Bank, noted that the economic environment remains restrictive. With growth forecasts hovering around the 2% mark, traditional economic transactions are expected to remain stagnant.

"The role of the bank in this context is to work hand-in-hand with our clients to help them adapt to a shifting landscape," Chartsiri stated.

He emphasised that while the bank remains ready to support lending across large corporate and retail sectors, the primary focus for 2026 will be "debt quality, risk reduction, and prudent cost control."

He further noted that the recent interest rate cuts by the Bank of Thailand may offer some reprieve for debt-laden entrepreneurs.