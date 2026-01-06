Cracks in the Foundation: Thailand’s Economic Engines Falter as Structural Decay Deepens

The Bank of Thailand warns that cyclical shocks are exposing long-term structural failures, from a 'super-aged' workforce to an eroding manufacturing base.

The Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has sounded the alarm over a “high-risk” economic landscape, characterised by a prolonged cycle of low growth and acute fragility.

According to Krungthep Turakij’s Wichulada Pakdeesuwan, the recently published minutes from Meeting 6/2025 reveal the committee’s grave concerns over a convergence of structural pressures, a surging currency, and heightened global volatility.

In a proactive bid to shield the economy, the MPC voted unanimously to reduce the policy interest rate to 1.25%, aiming to alleviate the debt burden on the nation’s most vulnerable sectors.

The MPC’s projections for 2026 and 2027 suggest the Thai economy will expand by a mere 1.5% and 2.3% respectively.

These figures sit significantly below the country’s potential, reflecting a simultaneous loss of momentum across private consumption, exports, and public spending.

The committee noted that private consumption—a traditional pillar of the economy—is faltering.

Slow income recovery and record-high household debt have forced even middle-to-high-income earners to scale back on non-essential expenditure.