Cracks in the Foundation: Thailand’s Economic Engines Falter as Structural Decay Deepens

The Bank of Thailand warns that cyclical shocks are exposing long-term structural failures, from a 'super-aged' workforce to an eroding manufacturing base.
The Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has sounded the alarm over a “high-risk” economic landscape, characterised by a prolonged cycle of low growth and acute fragility.
According to Krungthep Turakij’s Wichulada Pakdeesuwan, the recently published minutes from Meeting 6/2025 reveal the committee’s grave concerns over a convergence of structural pressures, a surging currency, and heightened global volatility.
In a proactive bid to shield the economy, the MPC voted unanimously to reduce the policy interest rate to 1.25%, aiming to alleviate the debt burden on the nation’s most vulnerable sectors.
The MPC’s projections for 2026 and 2027 suggest the Thai economy will expand by a mere 1.5% and 2.3% respectively.
These figures sit significantly below the country’s potential, reflecting a simultaneous loss of momentum across private consumption, exports, and public spending.
The committee noted that private consumption—a traditional pillar of the economy—is faltering.
Slow income recovery and record-high household debt have forced even middle-to-high-income earners to scale back on non-essential expenditure.
The ‘Baht Burden’ and SME Distress
A primary catalyst for the current anxiety is the rapid appreciation of the Thai baht, which has surged by approximately 8% against the US Dollar since the start of 2025.
This appreciation has hit exporters hard, particularly those in the agricultural and textile sectors with thin profit margins.
The MPC highlighted that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are bearing the brunt of this volatility.
"The strengthening baht is further exacerbating liquidity issues for SMEs, who already face restricted access to credit," the report stated.
While the central bank has lowered rates, commercial banks remain increasingly cautious, leading to a continued contraction in total lending.
Global Headwinds and Deflationary Risks
The external environment remains equally hostile. Thai exports are facing renewed threats from US trade protectionism and potential tariffs on "transshipment" goods.
Furthermore, headline inflation is expected to remain dangerously low, with a forecast of -0.1% for 2025.
Although the risk of a full-scale deflationary spiral is currently deemed low, the MPC warned that low inflation figures may not reflect the actual cost-of-living crisis facing the public.
A Structural Shift
Perhaps most concerning for long-term stability is the uneven nature of Thailand's recovery.
Growth remains concentrated in large-scale tourism and electronics, while the broader manufacturing sector stagnates.
The committee observed a worrying trend of labour shifting from high-value manufacturing to lower-productivity service roles or precarious self-employment, a move likely to worsen future household debt levels.
While the unanimous rate cut offers short-term relief, some board members cautioned that prolonged low rates could invite systemic risks.
The challenge ahead, the MPC concluded, lies in balancing immediate economic support with the long-term necessity of structural reform.