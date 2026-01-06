Thai exports to ‘normalise’ in 2026 with 2-4% growth forecast, shippers warn

Thailand’s exports are expected to keep expanding in 2026, but at a more modest pace of 2-4%, as the surge seen in 2025 fades and the sector returns to a more “normalised” growth path, the Thai National Shippers’ Council (TNSC) said.

Thanakorn Kasetsuwan, chairman of the TNSC, said the council expects export growth in 2026 to be lower than 2025’s double-digit rebound. He described 2026 as a period of normalisation after a strong recovery in 2025, which was boosted by a low base and the acceleration of orders in some periods.

The council said single-digit growth below 5% is consistent with the current global economic environment. Despite heavy pressures, it believes Thai exports still have enough “supporting factors” to remain in positive territory. It said it sees opportunities in new markets and in quicker adaptation by Thai exporters, when assessed by product structure and industry-by-industry trends.

The TNSC cited positive factors for 2026 exports including expansion in emerging markets such as the Middle East, South Asia and Africa; global production base diversification; and trade agreements including the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and other free trade agreements (FTAs).

Negative factors include slowing growth in major trading partners; volatile logistics costs and freight rates; geopolitical risks; and a stronger baht in some periods, which can weaken price competitiveness.