Shippers warn baht too strong, hits exports and jobs

Thailand’s shippers have criticised the baht for strengthening and moving more sharply than economic fundamentals and regional competitors, warning the trend is harming exports, manufacturing and the country’s competitiveness.

Thanakorn Kasetsuwan, chairman of the Thai National Shippers’ Council (TNSC), said the baht’s strength and rapid volatility have become a major problem for manufacturers and for companies involved in exporting and importing. He called on agencies responsible for the currency to step up management of the baht’s exchange rate against major currencies—particularly the US dollar—arguing the exchange rate is a pillar supporting Thailand’s export performance and overall economy.

The TNSC views exchange-rate management—especially against major global currencies such as the US dollar—as a structural factor that directly affects national competitiveness, and as important as other core economic pillars.

In recent years, Thailand has faced a baht that strengthens faster than the regional average, a movement that does not reflect fundamentals alone, the council said. It has also been driven by short-term capital movements, financial transactions not aligned with real economic activity, and gaps in measures governing capital flows—factors that negatively affect exports, production, employment and long-term competitiveness.