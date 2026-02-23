Army rebuts seven fake news claims on Thai-Cambodia border

4. Claim: Thailand waged psychological warfare by blasting “crying ghost” sounds and funeral music at 3am into villages to frighten children.



Winthai said this was not a military operation but an expression by Thai civilians protesting alleged sovereignty violations and an assembly he described as aggressive, involving unlawful violence against police in Thai territory. He argued it was not torture because the perpetrators were not state officials, and those who entered Thai territory could leave to avoid the noise. He countered that Cambodia often uses information operations and propaganda to portray itself as a victim internationally.

5. Claim: The Thai government used the border situation and Cambodian lives as an election strategy.



He said protecting sovereignty and public safety is the army’s legal duty as part of the civil service under government oversight, regardless of which administration is in power. He insisted the situation should not be framed as partisan politics but as a matter involving Thai people broadly, and not linked to campaigning.

6. Claim: Nearly 98,000 Cambodians remain displaced.



He called the figure false and far beyond reality. He said the disputed area involved three villages in Sa Kaeo province, with no more than about 1,000 households in total—amounting to only several thousand people, not nearly 100,000.



He said Cambodia has long known the area is Thai territory, and claimed Thailand previously provided shelter to Cambodian refugees during conflict, but that after the war ended, Cambodian civilians and soldiers did not return and continued expanding settlements into Thai sovereign territory. He said Thailand had raised the issue repeatedly through working mechanisms, but Cambodia ignored calls to relocate people back to the Cambodian side. He argued the group should not be labelled “displaced persons” but rather people unlawfully encroaching on Thai territory for a long period.

7. Question: Should the international community hold Thailand responsible?



Winthai said responsibility should lie with Cambodia, alleging Cambodia initiated events—particularly by firing long-range weapons that harmed Thai civilians—and that Thailand has evidence to support this. He said Thailand’s response followed international practice and was proportionate, with a focus on avoiding impacts on civilians in both countries.