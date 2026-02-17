Thai Army heightens safety measures after border fires, says missions unaffected

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, said on February 16, that the Army had received reports from units in the area after forest burning was detected along the Thai–Cambodian border, on the Cambodian side opposite the Chong Bok, Preah Vihear and Chong Khana areas.
Checks confirmed that it was not caused by the Thai side.
Whether the burning was carried out for military or agricultural purposes cannot yet be determined and remains under a comprehensive review.
Heat from the fires in some areas could increase the risk of detonations from leftover ammunition and explosive ordnance in the area, so relevant units have heightened vigilance and are strictly implementing safety measures.
The current situation has not affected security missions and is not considered a cause for concern.
As for reports of sounds resembling gunfire, checks have so far found no clashes or any use of weapons.
The Army spokesperson added that during Gen Pana Claewplodtook’s inspection and visit to injured personnel, the Royal Thai Army commander-in-chief emphasised that units in the area should strengthen and reinforce defensive positions and operational bases for safety, and remain ready for uncertain developments, especially where contingency plans may need to be implemented.
He also instructed all units to carry out duties with the utmost caution due to landmines, which are believed to remain in significant numbers across multiple operational areas.
He acknowledged that landmines remain a major obstacle to operations, but said they have not affected the determination of border defence forces to carry out their duties.
On the same day, the commander of the 2nd Army Area visited the border area and ordered reinforcements to defensive positions, checks of weapons and military equipment, and reviews of operational plans in all dimensions, with full deployment in place to respond to a security situation that could change at any time.
Lt Gen Weerayuth Raksilp, commander of the 2nd Army Area, has continued to visit border units to monitor the security situation, assess troop readiness, and stress that missions must be carried out with firmness, prudence and maximum effectiveness.
The report said troops continue to maintain strict deployments across areas of responsibility, while reinforcing bases, developing the area, and preparing personnel, equipment and operational plans in all dimensions to support a security situation that could change at any time.
The 2nd Army Area commander stressed that national security begins with the readiness and sacrifice of every soldier, and reaffirmed that the Army will remain steadfast in protecting sovereignty and public order without relent.