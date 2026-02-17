Thai Army heightens safety measures after border fires, says missions unaffected

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, said on February 16, that the Army had received reports from units in the area after forest burning was detected along the Thai–Cambodian border, on the Cambodian side opposite the Chong Bok, Preah Vihear and Chong Khana areas.

Checks confirmed that it was not caused by the Thai side.

Whether the burning was carried out for military or agricultural purposes cannot yet be determined and remains under a comprehensive review.

Heat from the fires in some areas could increase the risk of detonations from leftover ammunition and explosive ordnance in the area, so relevant units have heightened vigilance and are strictly implementing safety measures.

The current situation has not affected security missions and is not considered a cause for concern.

As for reports of sounds resembling gunfire, checks have so far found no clashes or any use of weapons.

The Army spokesperson added that during Gen Pana Claewplodtook’s inspection and visit to injured personnel, the Royal Thai Army commander-in-chief emphasised that units in the area should strengthen and reinforce defensive positions and operational bases for safety, and remain ready for uncertain developments, especially where contingency plans may need to be implemented.