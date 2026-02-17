Opium cultivation declines in Southern Hsihseng Area of Shan State, PNO Official Says

He made the remarks when asked about the current situation of opium cultivation in the area.

“Looking back about 10 years, we can say that opium cultivation was quite widespread during that period. However, in recent years, opium cultivation has significantly declined,” said U Khun Myo Nyunt.

He added that there are multiple reasons behind the decline in opium cultivation in the southern part of Meinel Taung in Hsihseng Township.

Among the reasons are changes in natural weather patterns, the increased prevalence of other narcotic drugs, which have reduced focus on opium, and fluctuations in opium prices.

“There are many reasons for the sharp decline. From my perspective, the first is that coffee has become a stable and strong market. As coffee production has become more profitable, people’s interest in cultivating opium has decreased. There are also other factors. Due to climate change, opium yields have dropped, making cultivation less viable. Another reason is that other narcotic drugs have become more widespread, so attention on opium has decreased.