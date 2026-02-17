Opium cultivation declines in Southern Hsihseng Area of Shan State, PNO Official Says

He made the remarks when asked about the current situation of opium cultivation in the area.
“Looking back about 10 years, we can say that opium cultivation was quite widespread during that period. However, in recent years, opium cultivation has significantly declined,” said U Khun Myo Nyunt.
He added that there are multiple reasons behind the decline in opium cultivation in the southern part of Meinel Taung in Hsihseng Township.
Among the reasons are changes in natural weather patterns, the increased prevalence of other narcotic drugs, which have reduced focus on opium, and fluctuations in opium prices.
“There are many reasons for the sharp decline. From my perspective, the first is that coffee has become a stable and strong market. As coffee production has become more profitable, people’s interest in cultivating opium has decreased. There are also other factors. Due to climate change, opium yields have dropped, making cultivation less viable. Another reason is that other narcotic drugs have become more widespread, so attention on opium has decreased.
“In the past, about 40–50 years ago, one viss of opium could be sold for at least 800,000 kyats and sometimes up to 1.2 million kyats. At that time, selling one viss of opium could earn more than the value of one kyat-tha of gold. Nowadays, opium production itself has declined, and even at 400,000 kyats per viss, there are hardly any buyers. In terms of value, opium is no longer profitable. For these various reasons, people have been abandoning opium cultivation. Previously, a village might cultivate around 100 acres of opium, but now it would be difficult to find even 10 acres,” U Khun Myo Nyunt said.