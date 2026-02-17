Pinehurst Golf Club — More Than a Round of Golf     

Pinehurst Golf Club & Hotel is more than a golf course. For many, it has become a personal retreat — a place affectionately known as a “home of happiness.”

In today’s fast-paced world, having a peaceful getaway close to the city is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. A place you can visit anytime, without waiting for a long holiday. Whether it’s families looking to unwind together, friends gathering for a reunion, business partners meeting in a relaxed atmosphere, or passionate golfers seeking a familiar escape — Pinehurst Golf Club offers an answer that goes far beyond the game itself.

Here, every visit brings a sense of comfort and warmth — the feeling of coming home.



Why Do People Keep Coming Back to Pinehurst?

Ask the regular visitors of Pinehurst Golf Club, and the answer is rarely just about the course layout or the challenge of the greens. Instead, it is something more meaningful — a special feeling they experience every time they arrive.

“I come here often because this place feels like it belongs to me.”

This simple reflection captures the very heart of Pinehurst and inspired the philosophy of “Beyond Golf.”

A concept that sees golf not just as a sport, but as a way of life — one that embraces relaxation, connection, and genuine happiness.