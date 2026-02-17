Pinehurst Golf Club — More Than a Round of Golf     

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2026

A Place Called “Home of Happiness"

Pinehurst Golf Club & Hotel is more than a golf course. For many, it has become a personal retreat — a place affectionately known as a “home of happiness.”

In today’s fast-paced world, having a peaceful getaway close to the city is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. A place you can visit anytime, without waiting for a long holiday. Whether it’s families looking to unwind together, friends gathering for a reunion, business partners meeting in a relaxed atmosphere, or passionate golfers seeking a familiar escape — Pinehurst Golf Club offers an answer that goes far beyond the game itself.

Here, every visit brings a sense of comfort and warmth — the feeling of coming home.

Why Do People Keep Coming Back to Pinehurst?

Ask the regular visitors of Pinehurst Golf Club, and the answer is rarely just about the course layout or the challenge of the greens. Instead, it is something more meaningful — a special feeling they experience every time they arrive.

“I come here often because this place feels like it belongs to me.”

This simple reflection captures the very heart of Pinehurst and inspired the philosophy of “Beyond Golf.”

A concept that sees golf not just as a sport, but as a way of life — one that embraces relaxation, connection, and genuine happiness.

Beyond Golf — A Complete Lifestyle Retreat

Pinehurst Golf Club offers a well-rounded experience designed for both golfers and non-golfers alike:

  • A 27-hole championship golf course, suitable for players of all levels
  • A 4-star hotel overlooking the golf course, perfect for a restful stay after a day on the greens
  • Comprehensive facilities including restaurants, cafés, spa and massage services, a sports club, fitness center, and swimming pool
  • Conveniently located in Rangsit, just a short drive from central Bangkok

Beyond Golf at Pinehurst is not about excessive luxury. It is about creating a space where guests feel relaxed from the very first step inside.

  • A golf destination near Bangkok that requires no long-term planning — yet delivers the feeling of being on holiday all year round
  • A place designed for living, not just playing
  • A space where everyone can choose happiness in their own way — whether it’s golfing, resting, socializing, working, or spending quality time with family

More Than a Golf Course — A Part of Everyday Life

This is why Pinehurst is not simply another golf course near Bangkok.

It has become part of daily life for many — a place people return to again and again.

More than “just golf,” Pinehurst is a nearby retreat that offers comfort, connection, and a sense of belonging.

More Than Golf, This Is Where Happiness Lives

Pinehurst Golf Club & Hotel does not aim to be just a destination — it strives to be a place people want to return to.

Return to rest.

Return to live.

Return to experience happiness — more easily than you might expect.

Because in the end, Beyond Golf means becoming a home of happiness for many more people.

 

For More Information

Website: www.pinehurst.co.th
Tel: +66 (0)2-516-8679-84
Facebook: Pinehurst Golf Thailand
Instagram: @pinehurstgolf.hotel
LINE: @pinehurstline

