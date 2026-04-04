Thai steel industry seeks state backing as costs force price rises

Thailand’s steel industry is stepping up calls for government support as war-related cost pressures force manufacturers to raise prices and rethink how long they can remain competitive under mounting external strain.

Steel producers have announced that prices for all categories of steel products will rise by 10-15% in the first round of increases this April, with another adjustment possible in May if energy and freight costs continue to climb.

Nava Chantanasurakon, vice chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries and honorary chairman of the steel industry group, said the sector had tried to absorb higher costs for as long as possible. But with the impact of the prolonged Middle East conflict now feeding through multiple parts of the supply chain, holding prices steady is no longer realistic.

He said the current adjustment would apply across the board, covering all steel products, and warned that a second increase may be needed if the cost situation worsens further.

According to Nava, the problem is rooted in the structure of Thailand’s steel industry itself. Because the country has no domestic iron ore resources, the sector is not upstream and must rely heavily on imported scrap steel, which is then melted and processed into downstream products such as rebar, wire rod, steel sheet, structural steel and special-grade steel used in construction and automotive manufacturing.

That import dependence leaves Thai producers highly exposed to external volatility. Once global energy prices rise, transport costs move immediately, and the effect quickly spreads through the industry’s cost base.