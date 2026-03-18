High oil prices squeeze heavy industry as costs jump up to 50%, FTI warns of packaging shortages

Thailand’s heavy industries are coming under renewed pressure from high oil prices, with production costs rising sharply and supply-chain strains raising the risk of shortages in plastic bags and packaging materials, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the FTI, said the federation has urged the government to consider using the Oil Fuel Fund mechanism to provide additional energy-price support to the industrial sector. He said this would help stabilise prices, reduce incentives for panic buying at petrol stations, and ease manufacturing costs.

He warned that without urgent action the impact could cascade through the wider economy, as energy accounts for a large share of costs in industry—especially heavy sectors such as cement, steel, aluminium, glass, pulp and paper, and petrochemicals, where energy can make up 35-50% of total costs. For general industries, he said the average share is around 12-20%.

As energy prices rise, he said, the burden ultimately feeds into end-product prices and falls on consumers. The current tight energy environment, he added, is becoming a clear accelerator of cost-push inflation in Thailand.

If the government cannot manage the energy-price balance in time, Kriengkrai said consumers could soon face both higher prices and product shortages, with broad impacts across the economy.