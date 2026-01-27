Vietnam opens first anti-dumping review on steel strand imports from Thailand

Pre-stressed steel strand – a key material used in construction and infrastructure projects such as bridges and high-rise buildings- has been subject to trade defence action because domestic producers say dumped imports hinder local industry development.

To safeguard the interests of all related parties, the Trade Remedies Authority called on organisations and individuals to register as interested parties using the prescribed form and submit it to the investigating authority via the online Trade Remedies Application and Registration System.

The registration must be completed within 60 working days from the effective date of the decision. The deadline for registration is April 22.

Applications can also be sent by post or email to the investigating authority at the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam, 54 Hai Ba Trung, Cua Nam ward, Hanoi.

Internationally, steel and related products faced increasing trade remedies last year. Industry observers say such measures reflect a global trend of tightening trade defences in the steel sector as countries aim to protect local manufacturing amid volatile global markets and supply chains.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network