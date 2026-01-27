Calls grow to overhaul Thailand’s THB2.8trn social fund

Calls are growing to overhaul Thailand’s Social Security system and its THB2.859 trillion Social Security Fund, as business groups warn that an ageing society combined with heavy household debt could become a “time bomb” for the economy unless the system is redesigned for long-term sustainability and credibility.

Sangchai Theerakulwanich, chairman of the Federation of Thai SMEs, told Thansettakij that the Social Security Office (SSO) plays a critical role in the economy and society. Thailand has 538,439 employers in the system, with more than 90% being Thai SMEs.

He cited insured-person numbers across the three main schemes:

Section 33: about 12.183 million insured persons

Section 39: about 1.650 million insured persons

Section 40: about 11.035 million insured persons, but only 1.265 million contribute continuously—around 14.4% of all Section 40 insured persons

Combined, the three sections cover more than 24.8 million insured persons.

Sangchai argued that Thailand needs a clearer strategy to improve the quality of life for insured persons under Sections 33, 39 and 40—creating constructive differentiation from other health coverage systems, supporting employment and appropriate welfare for employers, and helping the state reduce broader economic and social problems.

He warned that Thailand’s demographic structure—lower birth rates, longer life expectancy, and the risk of “growing old before growing rich”—is intensifying pressure on welfare systems, labour supply and healthcare. Without urgent action, he said, the country risks facing challenges similar to those seen in countries such as the United States and France.