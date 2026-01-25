Trinuch orders study on how to overhaul SSO structure

Push for a more independent, agile SSO

Trinuch said her earlier policy was to overhaul the social security system and its structure entirely so it can keep pace with economic and social change.

In her personal view, the SSO should be more independent and agile for the benefit of 24 million insured persons and more than 500,000 employers.

Models outside the traditional civil service system

“I have instructed the Permanent Secretary of the Labour Ministry to study management models that operate outside the traditional civil service system,” she said.

She cited possible approaches such as a structure similar to the Government Pension Fund (GPF) or management in the manner of a financial institution with a high degree of flexibility.

‘Appropriate and sustainable’ benefits, data-driven investments

Trinuch said the ultimate goal of the reform is to create a benefits system that is “appropriate and sustainable” for insured persons under all sections of the law.

She stressed that future investment decisions and the use of the fund must be based on accurate data (big data), comprehensive impact assessments, and verifiable good governance at every step.

‘Every baht comes from workers’

“Every baht and satang comes from the hard-earned money of insured members,” she said, adding that the ministry’s mission is to transform the organisation into a professional body to ensure the fund remains a reliable safety net and improves quality of life for insured members and the public.