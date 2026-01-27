Robot-run store debuts in Shanghai

For example, when a customer says: "Little Gal, I'd like a bottle of cola," the robot responds promptly: "Are you ready? Good luck to you!" before smoothly picking the drink from the shelf and placing it on the counter.

Developed by robotics startup Galbot, little Gal performs a range of services from recommending products and processing payments to grabbing items and handing them over to customers.

It also supports 24/7 unattended operation, autonomous charging, and remote dispatch.