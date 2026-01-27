Robot-run store debuts in Shanghai

Named "Galbot Shop", the silver capsule-shaped store is located near Super Brand Mall in Lujiazui, Pudong New Area.
Inside the compact 9-square-meter space, a robot named "little Gal" serves as the sole employee and can interact directly with customers.
For example, when a customer says: "Little Gal, I'd like a bottle of cola," the robot responds promptly: "Are you ready? Good luck to you!" before smoothly picking the drink from the shelf and placing it on the counter.
Developed by robotics startup Galbot, little Gal performs a range of services from recommending products and processing payments to grabbing items and handing them over to customers.
It also supports 24/7 unattended operation, autonomous charging, and remote dispatch.
Despite the store's small footprint, it stocks over 300 items, including beverages, snacks, cultural products, and common medicines.
The store can serve up to 2,000 visitors and process around 500 orders per day, potentially boosting foot traffic in surrounding areas by 30 to 40 %.
