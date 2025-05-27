What are robot chefs cooking up for South Korea’s struggling school kitchens?

School kitchen workers say inadequate compensation for their physically demanding and hazardous work is a key factor in their chronic staffing shortages, high turnover and strikes — all of which destabilise meal services.

At one elementary school in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, a cafeteria workers’ strike left students with only plain white rice and dried seaweed for lunch.

“School lunches weren’t provided for about two weeks. At first, they gave the students substitutes like bread, milk and fruit, but the menu worsened over time,” Seon, a 38-year-old mother whose son is in the second grade, told The Korea Herald.

“As the same meals kept repeating, some moms pooled money to order sandwiches and other food. When the strike lasted longer than expected, we had no choice but to pack lunches ourselves,” she added.

Can cooking robots be a solution?

The issue is not confined to schools.

In South Korea, communal meal services, or “geupsik,” are a deeply embedded part of daily life, extending beyond schools to military barracks, where able-bodied men are typically required to serve for at least 18 months, and to the workplace. These catering services are common in public libraries, in government offices and at large construction sites.

In search of a breakthrough, South Korea is placing its hopes on advances in cooking robotics.

While still in the trial phase, some schools have begun using machines to handle specific tasks and ease the burden on human staff.

At Soonggok Middle School in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, four cooking robots have handled frying, stir-frying and preparing soups and stews since 2023.

The city of Incheon has recently announced plans to invest over 700 million won ($504,000) to install cooking robot systems at three schools: Nonhyeon Middle School, Bugwang High School and Garim High School.

Where there is potential demand, businesses are investing. Today’s cooking robots can do far more than just basic frying or boiling.

At the annual Food Service Fair that was held in Seoul from late April to early May, an advanced automated stirrer showcased the use of camera-based imaging technology to precisely monitor surface temperatures and the cooking status of ingredients, automatically adjusting the heat when needed.

Developed by local foodtech startup People’s League, the automatic stirrer follows recipes that users have programmed into the system and automatically stops when a person approaches based on its built-in lidar sensor that uses laser light to measure the distance to nearby objects.

More than 300 companies from various sectors, including food, ingredients and automation, participated in the exhibition, introducing their products to professionals in the food service and dining industries, from school nutritionists to franchise operators.

At one of the demonstration booths in the automation equipment section, a robot arm lifted a container from a rack and carried it to a fryer. It heated the oil automatically and cooked the food based on temperature and time settings preprogrammed on a display screen.

The frying robot, built by robotics startup ITCobot, finished the process by shaking the container, like a flick of the wrist, to remove excess oil.

Some local experts are optimistic about the role of kitchen automation in improving worker safety.

“Mass catering is, by its nature, physically demanding work, and increasing wages alone isn’t enough to address the current labour shortage,” said Ham Sun-ok, a professor of food and nutrition at Yonsei University.

“Automation reduces the need for workers to perform dangerous tasks such as working near hot oil or steam and lifting heavy items, lowering the risk of burns, cuts and slips that are common in busy kitchen environments. If robots handle simple, repetitive work, kitchen staff can focus on more supervisory roles.”

However, unionised school kitchen workers may not be so excited.

The Public Education Workers’ Union, under the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, in a statement in March, said increasing wages and improving working conditions for human workers should take priority over the introduction of their robot replacements.

“The cooking robots currently being introduced are not capable of performing even a single cooking task properly without human assistance. There are limits to their ability to improve productivity or reduce workplace accidents, and they could even introduce new safety hazards,” the union said.

Choi Jae-hee

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network