Lee Jae-myung won't 'rush into any deals' on Trump tariffs

Lee said that while trilateral cooperation with the US and Japan was important, South Korea shouldn't put "all our eggs in one basket."

"Our relations with China and Russia are also very important," he said.

Lee said other candidates taking digs at his "xie xie" comments from the campaign trail were a "very inappropriate" attempt to label him "pro-China."

At a campaign rally on May 13, Lee said that in the event of a possible dispute between China and Taiwan, the role of South Korea was not to get involved with either side.

"So what does it matter to us if Taiwan and China get into a fight? We can say 'xie xie' to China, and 'xie xie' to Taiwan, and get along with both," Lee said.

Lee reiterated at the debate that he believes South Korea should keep its distance if there is a China-Taiwan conflict.

"We can get along with both China and Taiwan," he said.

Pressed to say if he thinks the US could say the same to South Korea in a hypothetical Korean Peninsula conflict, Lee said, "That is an extreme scenario."