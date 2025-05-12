Korea posts worst Q1 growth among major economies

Data from the central bank’s Economic Statistics System, based on figures from the OECD, showed that the country’s real gross domestic product — a key indicator of economic growth — contracted by 0.246 % in the January-March period.

This 0.246 % contraction was the poorest economic performance among the 19 countries that have released first-quarter data. Of these, 18, excluding China, are members of the OECD.

Ireland posted the highest GDP growth in the first quarter at 3.219 %, followed by China (1.2 %), Indonesia (1.124 %) and Spain (0.568 %).

Canada’s GDP expanded by 0.4 %, Italy by 0.26 %, Germany by 0.211 %, and France by 0.127 % during the same period.

Aside from Korea, only Hungary and the United States recorded economic contractions in the first quarter, shrinking by 0.152 % and 0.069 %, respectively.