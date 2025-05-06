Japan, China, South Korea, ASEAN enhance regional financial safety net

The CMIM, created after the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis, is designed to support regional financial stability by allowing members to tap currency swap lines.

The new rapid financing facility will enable members to access emergency financing without conditions in case of financial crises arising from sudden shocks.

"We believe that this new CMIM facility will enhance regional resilience," the group said in a joint statement.

The CMIM pool currently amounts to $240 billion in foreign exchange reserves, with Japan and China each contributing $76.8 billion, South Korea $38.4 billion and the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations members a combined $48 billion.