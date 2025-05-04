Japan child population falls for 44th straight year

The country's child population hit the lowest level since comparable data became available in 1950.

The ministry released the data a day before Children's Day.

The number of boys stood at 6.99 million, and that of girls was 6.66 million.

The proportion of children in the country's overall population came to a record low of 11.1 %, dropping for 51 years in a row.

According to UN and other estimates with different survey periods, Japan had the second-lowest share of children in the total population among 37 countries with a population of more than 40 million.