Buffett vows long-term investment in Japanese traders

At an annual shareholders meeting of Berkshire held in Omaha, Nebraska, the same day, Buffett gave high marks to the five traders again and said he will not think about selling the shares over the next 50 years.

Greg Abel, vice chair of Berkshire, said the US investment company may hold on to the shares forever, showing his expectation for cooperation with the five traders.

At the meeting, Buffett, 94, said he plans to retire as Berkshire CEO at the end of this year.