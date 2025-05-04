Suspect in child attack says he dislikes those without hardship

Yazawa voluntarily quit his job as a radiographer late last month, according to the sources.

He rented the SUV at a rental car shop near Shin-Osaka Station on the night of Tuesday.

Yazawa did not return the vehicle to the shop by the deadline of 8 am Thursday and used it in the attack, the sources said.

Yazawa has told the Osaka police, "I was fed up with everything, so I tried to kill elementary school children by ramming my car into them."

