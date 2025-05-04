Thais urged to join garbage-collecting competition for chance to compete in Japan

Thais are being encouraged to take part in a garbage-collecting contest in Bangkok, where the winning team will be selected to represent Thailand at the Spogomi World Cup 2025 in Japan.
G-Yu Creative has announced that it will host the Spogomi World Cup 2025 Thailand Qualifiers from 12 to 13 July at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon, Bangkok. The winning team will advance to the global final in Tokyo this October.
“Spogomi” is a portmanteau of “sport” and “gomi” — the Japanese word for rubbish. Originating in Japan in 2008, Spogomi turns litter-picking into a competitive sport, combining environmental action with teamwork and fun.
The Nippon Foundation is the main organiser of the Spogomi World Cup. Preliminary and national tournaments are currently being held in over 30 countries across six continents to select national champions for the World Cup final.
In Thailand, the qualifiers are being organised by G-Yu Creative in collaboration with Siam Piwat, and supported by various organisations, including the C.P. Group.
Registration is now open and runs until 6 June 2025. Participation is free of charge.
Thai residents can form teams of three members each and apply to compete. The organisers will select 60 qualified teams to take part in the Bangkok qualifiers.
The winning team will be announced on 13 July, and will represent Thailand against 33 other national teams at the Tokyo finals.
All waste collected during the qualifier event will be recycled in line with the circular economy model, under Siam Piwat’s 360° Waste Journey to Zero Waste initiative.
This initiative is part of Siam Piwat’s goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.