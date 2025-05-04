Thais urged to join garbage-collecting competition for chance to compete in Japan

Thais are being encouraged to take part in a garbage-collecting contest in Bangkok, where the winning team will be selected to represent Thailand at the Spogomi World Cup 2025 in Japan.

Thailand Qualifiers Set for July at Parc Paragon

G-Yu Creative has announced that it will host the Spogomi World Cup 2025 Thailand Qualifiers from 12 to 13 July at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon, Bangkok. The winning team will advance to the global final in Tokyo this October.

“Spogomi” is a portmanteau of “sport” and “gomi” — the Japanese word for rubbish. Originating in Japan in 2008, Spogomi turns litter-picking into a competitive sport, combining environmental action with teamwork and fun.