Work-life balance or economic risk? Korea debates 4.5-day workweek ahead of election

“Given that South Korea’s labour productivity remains low and small and medium-sized companies are struggling to secure sufficient manpower, reducing legal working hours without addressing these issues is concerning,” said an official at one of the business lobby groups. “Rather than imposing uniform reductions in working hours, discussion should focus more on flexible working arrangements that enhance productivity.”

The heads of the country’s five major business lobby groups, including Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Korea Enterprises Federation, Federation of Korean Industries, Korea International Trade Association and Federation of Middle Market Enterprises of Korea, met with liberal frontrunner Lee, last week to deliver policy recommendation from the business community, and express concerns on the proposal for a 4.5-day workweek.

“There are concerns that implementing a 4.5-day workweek could undermine corporate competitiveness and deepen the divide between large and small businesses,” Sohn said at the meeting. “We request that any discussion on reducing the statutory working hours to 4.5 days will be approached in a way that respects the autonomy of labour and management.”

To allay concerns, Lee said that matters like a 4-5-day workweek won’t be “enforced unilaterally” but will be done through “dialogue, preparation and a phased approach” considering differences across the sectors.

“It won’t happen suddenly like declaring martial law,” Lee said, about former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was impeached after making such a declaration. “We will have sufficient public dialogue.”

Despite efforts for reassurances, many in the business sector remain wary. Particularly, concerns are growing that small and medium-sized businesses and subcontractors are expected to bear the brunt.

“The current 52-hour workweek scheme is already squeezing our workflow,” said an official at a mid-sized manufacturing company on condition of anonymity. But if the working hours are further reduced, meeting the deadline will become even tougher.”

According to the Korea Federation of SMEs, 42.4 per cent of SMEs said they are struggling with the current 52-hour workweek system. Among reasons, 39.6 per cent identified labour shortages as challenges, followed by 32.3 per cent who cited difficulties with flexible scheduling due to unpredictable orders, and 20 per cent who pointed to increased labour costs from additional hiring.

Government subsidy, flexibility key to 4.5-workweek

Meanwhile, labour unions have welcomed the Democratic Party’s proposal. The two main umbrella trade unions, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions and the Federation of Korean Trade Unions, endorsed the 4.5-workweek policy.

Supporters of the policy point to examples in large conglomerates and public institutions that already operate flexible working hour programs, allowing employees to take Friday off or work half-days once weekly requirements are met.

Companies such as SK Telecom and POSCO allow employees to take Friday off every two weeks if they fulfil the weekly work hours, while Samsung Electronics allows one Friday off a month under a similar program.

Some provincial governments have also implemented similar policies. In Jeongseon, Gangwon Province, a biweekly 4.5-day workweek system has been in place since last year. Gyeonggi Province has launched a 4.5-day workweek program, providing subsidies to 83 selected companies to choose options from a biweekly four-day workweek, a 35-hour workweek, or a half-day every Friday.

The Gyeonggi program offers a practical blueprint for future implementation, providing companies with essential support and funding, according to Kim Jong-jin, director of the Korea Worker Institute and Union Centre.

Kim said that the previous transition from a six-day to a five-day workweek took four years after it was first proposed under former President Kim Dae-jung in 2000, and was enacted during the next Roh Moo-hyun administration.

"Actual legal transition will likely take four to five years, so for now, pilot programs could be a feasible option," he said.

Kim explained that about half of the 83 participating companies in the Gyeonggi program had under 40 employees.

"It was the owners who voluntarily applied for the program to attract and retain talent by providing a better working environment for their employees," said Kim. "While many large companies could afford to adopt reduced-hour models, small companies can't do it without incentives from the government, such as through subsidies and tax credits."

Flexibility that allows companies to choose workable dates that meet their industry characteristics is also critical.

"The government should promote flexible hours through labour-management talks, tailored to each sector, rather than push for legislation," said an industry official.

Ahn Sung-mi

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network