China’s Anta Sports to buy major Puma stake in US$1.79bn deal, becoming a top shareholder

A major deal is shaking up the sportswear industry, with China’s Anta Sports finalising an agreement to acquire a sizeable stake in Germany’s Puma, becoming a major shareholder.

Reuters reported that Anta Sports, a Chinese sports shoe and apparel giant, has agreed to buy 29.6% of Puma from Artémis, the Pinault family’s holding company, in a transaction valued at more than US$1.79 billion. The move would make Anta one of Puma’s largest shareholders.

In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, Anta—listed in Hong Kong—said it would pay for 43 million Puma shares in cash at a price of 35 euros per share.

Reuters previously reported in early January that Anta had offered to buy about 29% of Puma from the Pinault family and had already arranged financing for the acquisition, although talks were temporarily stalled due to differences over valuation.

The transaction comes at a time when the German sportswear brand is working to revive sales and restore investor confidence under its new chief executive, Arthur Hoeld.