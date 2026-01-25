China’s 15th plan to reshape demand; DITP flags risks and openings for Thai firms

It also pointed to the need to develop workforce skills and deepen trade cooperation with China.

SMEs urged to shift from price to value

The DITP added that the private sector and Thai entrepreneurs—especially SMEs—should move away from competing mainly on price and instead focus on value creation, quality, innovation and sustainability to capture opportunities in China’s evolving market.

Background: China’s “high-quality growth” direction

The DITP said China is pursuing high-quality growth through continued deep economic reforms and efforts to stabilise and restructure its market, which it said has helped strengthen the economic foundation and improve investor sentiment.

It noted that China is set to begin implementing the 15th plan in 2026, with a focus on investment in human resources and measures to support domestic consumption. The plan also emphasises strengthening the social safety net and social protection.

Domestic-demand measures and export performance

The DITP said China’s National Development and Reform Commission has adjusted mechanisms to stimulate domestic demand, including paid annual leave arrangements that allow flexible, staggered vacations, alongside continued expansion of free education and promotion of basic public services for permanent residents.

On trade, the DITP said China’s exports in the first 11 months of 2025 rose 5.4% year-on-year, led by environmentally friendly products such as electric vehicles, batteries and solar energy equipment, which it said grew 20%. It added that exports of high-technology products—including biotechnology, semiconductors and advanced equipment—expanded 7%, reflecting sustained investment in research and development and policies supporting innovation and digital transition.

The DITP said China’s strong policy framework and manufacturing base, rising urban incomes and growing demand for modern services mean the market remains a key opportunity for foreign companies, particularly in environmentally friendly sectors, services and advanced-technology manufacturing.