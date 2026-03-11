Thailand Moves to Secure Protected Status for Four More Agricultural Products in Japan

Thailand moves to register four additional agricultural products in Japan while deploying AI tools to modernise intellectual property services.

Thailand is making a significant push to expand its footprint in Japan’s luxury food market, seeking protected status for four additional agricultural products under the Geographical Indication (GI) framework.

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP), met with Atsushi Suginaka of Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) to discuss elevating bilateral cooperation.

The move follows the successful registration of Doi Tung coffee, Doi Chang coffee, and Huai Mun pineapple in Japan.

A Growing Portfolio

The Thai government has formally requested GI status for Phetchabun sweet tamarind, Nong Bua Daeng golden bananas (Chaiyaphum), and Phitsanulok golden nam dok mai mangoes. Plans are also underway to submit an application for Sangyod Muang Phatthalung rice.

In exchange, Japan currently holds six GI registrations in Thailand, including the world-renowned Kobe, Tajima, and Kagoshima beef, alongside Yubari melons. Both nations have pledged to share technical expertise to resolve registration hurdles and enhance the efficiency of the GI system.